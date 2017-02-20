Report: Celtics were never interested in DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins was apparently nothing more than a false idol for Boston.

Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports on Monday that the Celtics “never had interest” in acquiring Cousins and never had trade talks with or made offers to the Sacramento Kings. Himmelsbach adds that they “simply could not overlook all the warning signs that were associated with Cousins.”

Cousins, who was ultimately dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans, was linked to Boston in the past, but general manager Danny Ainge had long been hinting that they might not be interested in the All-Star big man.

Fair or not, Cousins does have some very well-documented character concerns, and even Kings GM Vlade Divac alluded to that being a major driving force behind the decision to trade him. So while the Celtics would have had more than enough to offer in a return package for Cousins, it’s hard to fault them for not wanting to risk the peace and stability in their locker room.