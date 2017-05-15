Celtics prematurely shown as conference finalists by TNT

The Twitter account for the “NBA on TNT” seemingly predicted the winner of Monday’s Game 7 between the Celtics and Wizards.

Prior to tipoff, the header photo of the social medial account for Turner’s NBA broadcast showed Kawhi Leonard and Stephen Curry on the left side as representatives of the two teams in this year’s Western Conference Finals. On the right were Isaiah Thomas and LeBron James. The Cavaliers have, of course, advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals. Thomas and Celtics still had a game to win. Here’s a screenshot.

Not surprisingly, a couple of people joked about conspiracy theories.

@NBAonTNT thanks for letting us know Boston is winning tonight & ppl ask how is sports rigged lol pic.twitter.com/DaIPvMg97U — . (@RogerBSM) May 15, 2017

If the Celtics go on to win, it will largely go unremembered. However, if the Wizards come away with a victory, there will surely be more than few of their fans who will let TNT know they were a bit hasty with their graphic.