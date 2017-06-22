Report: Celtics refused to part with high draft picks in Jimmy Butler trade talks

Many Boston Celtics fans were left wondering why the team wasn’t more involved in the process that ultimately saw the Chicago Bulls trade Jimmy Butler, and the answer is pretty simple: Danny Ainge loves his draft picks.

According to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune, trade talks between the Celtics and Bulls failed to gain much traction as the Celtics were unwilling to discuss the No. 3 overall pick or the Brooklyn Nets pick the team controls next season.

In Bulls talks with Celtics regarding Butler, Celtics refused to offer No. 3 or next year's Nets pick, per source. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) June 23, 2017

Ultimately, the Timberwolves were able to land Butler as well as the No. 16 overall pick, while the Bulls got two quality young guards in Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine as well as the No. 7 choice. If Boston wasn’t willing to talk draft picks, there’s no surprise talks weren’t going to go far.