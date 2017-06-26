Celtics could reportedly target Rudy Gay if they miss out on bigger names

The Boston Celtics have big plans this offseason that have linked them to superstar players like Paul George, but they reportedly have a backup plan that could still help their team going forward.

According to Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders, the Celtics could end up targeting Rudy Gay in free agency if they end up missing out on the flashier names like George, Blake Griffin and Gordon Hayward.

Rudy Gay could be the third option for Boston if they miss on the major guys. https://t.co/RGHDIANFdZ — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) June 25, 2017

Gay, 30, has averaged a respectable 18.4 points per game throughout his career. The former UConn star averaged 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game with the Sacramento Kings last season.

The Celtics are looking for scorers, and Gay wouldn’t be a bad consolation prize. Still, it seems like they’re hoping to make a much more significant addition that will allow them to immediately contend with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the East.

H/T NESN