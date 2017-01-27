Report: Celtics told Knicks they have no interest in Carmelo Anthony

The New York Knicks are reportedly pushing to move Carmelo Anthony before the trade deadline next month, but they may not have a plethora of suitors.

According to a report from ESPN.com, the Boston Celtics were one of the teams the Knicks reached out to this week about a potential trade for Anthony, and the Celtics said they were not interested.

Of course, agreeing to a deal with a team would only be part of the battle for Phil Jackson. Anthony has a full no-trade clause, and he has stated numerous times in the past that he would like to remain with the Knicks. At the very least, Carmelo will likely be picky about where he is sent if he green-lights a trade. He’s not going to pack everything up and start fresh unless he is completely comfortable with the destination.

ESPN also reports that the most “substantive” trade talks the Knicks have had regarding Anthony have been with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs are said to have turned down a proposed swap of Anthony and Kevin Love.

One team to watch as the deadline approaches is the Los Angeles Clippers. In addition to Cleveland, L.A. is supposedly one of two places Anthony would agree to be traded, and the package the Knicks are supposedly asking for might surprise you.