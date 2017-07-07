Ad Unit
Friday, July 7, 2017

Report: Celtics trade Avery Bradley to Pistons

July 7, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

The Boston Celtics have reportedly reached an agreement to send Avery Bradley to the Detroit Pistons.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that the Celtics will get power forward Marcus Morris as part of the deal.

The Celtics needed to clear salary cap space before they could official sign Gordon Hayward, so this move will allow them to do that while also adding some frontcourt depth. There had been talk of Hayward taking slightly less than a max contract to help Boston, but it doesn’t appear he will need to do that.

Bradley, who averaged 16.3 points per game last year, is considered one of the best on-ball defenders in the NBA. His reputation became evident with all the tweets we saw from fellow players around the league when Bradley was left off the NBA’s All-Defensive team.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news




Comments

comments powered by Disqus