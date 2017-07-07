Report: Celtics trade Avery Bradley to Pistons

The Boston Celtics have reportedly reached an agreement to send Avery Bradley to the Detroit Pistons.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that the Celtics will get power forward Marcus Morris as part of the deal.

The Boston Celtics are finalizing a trade to send Avery Bradley to Detroit, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2017

The Pistons are sending Marcus Morris to Boston in the deal, league source tells ESPN. Lakers, Clippers were prominent in talks until end. https://t.co/hd01uMoEO7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2017

The Celtics needed to clear salary cap space before they could official sign Gordon Hayward, so this move will allow them to do that while also adding some frontcourt depth. There had been talk of Hayward taking slightly less than a max contract to help Boston, but it doesn’t appear he will need to do that.

Bradley, who averaged 16.3 points per game last year, is considered one of the best on-ball defenders in the NBA. His reputation became evident with all the tweets we saw from fellow players around the league when Bradley was left off the NBA’s All-Defensive team.