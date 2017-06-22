Report: Celtics trade talks about Paul George have stalled

Any progress made by the Boston Celtics toward a Paul George trade appears to have halted, according to reports.

The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that talks between the Celtics and Indiana Pacers, which had been making progress, have stalled.

Sources: For now, Boston-Indiana talks on Paul George have stalled. Live: https://t.co/pVi69Gfatv — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 23, 2017

Wojnarowski had reported earlier in the evening that talks between the two teams were gaining momentum. For whatever reason, those talks have stalled — perhaps for the same reason the Celtics were ultimately unable to consummate a Jimmy Butler deal. It doesn’t sound like anything is close in general on the George front.