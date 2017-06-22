Celtics reportedly trying to trade for Kristaps Porzingis, asking price too high

The Boston Celtics are reportedly trying to work out a deal with the New York Knicks involving Kristaps Porzingis, but the asking price may be too high.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, the Celtics have had discussions with the Knicks but — like other teams — are unwilling to meet New York’s demands.

Sources: Several teams engaging with NY on Kristaps Porzingis – including Boston – are unwilling to meet Knicks demands for deal. So far. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 22, 2017

ESPN’s Marc Stein later reported that the Celtics are still trying to assemble a package that would satisfy the Knicks.

The Celtics remain in trade pursuit of Kristaps Porzingis, league sources say, trying to assemble a package to meet the Knicks' demands. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 22, 2017

If the price is right, Porzingis makes perfect sense for Boston. He’s a big man that can shoot and play away from the basket, which means he would likely be a good fit for head coach Brad Stevens’ offense. Porzingis is also just 21, so Danny Ainge might be willing to give up slightly more for him than he would an older player.

Porzingis has been the lone bright spot for the Knicks over the past two seasons, so they aren’t going to just give him away. That said, there has been more than one indication (like this Instagram post) that the former No. 4 overall pick is unhappy with the direction of the team. There’s a chance Porzingis could be trying to force his way out of town.