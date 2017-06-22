Ad Unit
Celtics reportedly trying to trade for Kristaps Porzingis, asking price too high

June 22, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Kristaps Porzingis

The Boston Celtics are reportedly trying to work out a deal with the New York Knicks involving Kristaps Porzingis, but the asking price may be too high.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, the Celtics have had discussions with the Knicks but — like other teams — are unwilling to meet New York’s demands.

ESPN’s Marc Stein later reported that the Celtics are still trying to assemble a package that would satisfy the Knicks.

If the price is right, Porzingis makes perfect sense for Boston. He’s a big man that can shoot and play away from the basket, which means he would likely be a good fit for head coach Brad Stevens’ offense. Porzingis is also just 21, so Danny Ainge might be willing to give up slightly more for him than he would an older player.

Porzingis has been the lone bright spot for the Knicks over the past two seasons, so they aren’t going to just give him away. That said, there has been more than one indication (like this Instagram post) that the former No. 4 overall pick is unhappy with the direction of the team. There’s a chance Porzingis could be trying to force his way out of town.


