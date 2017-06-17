Celtics unsuccessful in attempts to secure Josh Jackson workout

The Celtics have attempted to get former Kansas wing player Josh Jackson in for a workout, but have been unsuccessful to this point.

With the NBA Draft less than a week away, the Celtics are in the final stages of securing workouts with players they would like to get a closer look at. The player who has escaped them to this point is Jackson. Earlier in the week, Jackson reportedly cancelled his scheduled session with the Celtics. According to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, the team has continued its efforts to bring Jackson in but have been unsuccessful.

The Celtics had Lauri Markkanen & Dennis Smith in for workouts today. Still trying to get Josh Jackson to come but have been unsuccessful. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 18, 2017

Jackson did, however, meet with the Lakers, who currently have the No. 2 pick. However, Jackson reportedly did not do well and struggled with his shooting and ball handling.

The Celtics have the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday’s draft, for the time being. There have been reports they could trade the pick to the Sixers, who select third. Should Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball go one and two, that would leave Jackson in play for Boston. The Celtics could certainly take Jackson without having him in for a workout. With that said, they will surely continue trying over the next few days to persuade Jackson to show what he can do for them.