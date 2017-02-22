Report: Celtics’ unwillingness to deal Jae Crowder primary roadblock in Jimmy Butler deal

The Boston Celtics are apparently very much involved in trade talks for Jimmy Butler, but one of the demands is proving unpalatable for them.

TNT’s David Aldridge told NBA TV that the Chicago Bulls are insisting on forward Jae Crowder as part of any deal for Butler, and thus far, the Celtics are simply unwilling to give him up.

Full comments from @daldridgetnt on @NBATV on inclusion of Jae Crowder being a potential sticking point in Jimmy Butler negotiations pic.twitter.com/J6npmh5bqk — Brian Robb (@CelticsHub) February 22, 2017

It gives you an idea of the steep price that the Celtics would have to pay for Butler, as there’s little doubt there would also be high-end draft picks involved to go with Crowder. Chicago isn’t actively looking to move Butler, but an offer involving Crowder and possibly Brooklyn’s No. 1 pick – currently held by Boston – might be too good to turn down if the Celtics are willing to do it.