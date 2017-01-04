Chandler Parsons hanging out with Kendall Jenner again

Chandler Parsons and Kendall Jenner have been linked to one another for more than two years now, which has led to speculation that the two are dating. The Memphis Grizzlies big man has always insisted he is just friends with Jenner, but the paparazzi still has a field day when the two are spotted together.

According to TMZ, Parsons and Jenner “partied all over Hollywood” with one another this week with the Grizzlies in town to play the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night. Kendall was sitting courtside for the game and later met up with Parsons. Here’s more:

Later that night, they were both spotted at Craig’s. Chandler played it cool when asked about Kendall. The next meet-up was at Delilah. Kendall and her BFF, Hailey Baldwin, got there first. Chandler went separately. After that, it was on to 1 OAK — where multiple sources say they continued to hang. And all of this just days after they were spotted at a Bentley dealership in L.A. at the same time on Monday.

When a photographer asked Parsons if he was back with Jenner, he brushed it off and asked, “Why you think that?”

Jenner was also rumored to be dating a young Lakers star about a year ago, so gossip about her and NBA players is nothing new. Considering she has been seen off and on with Parsons for several years, it’s certainly possibly the two are just friends who like to meet up from time to time.