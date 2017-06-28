Ad Unit
Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Chandler Parsons cracks funny joke about Chris Paul going to Rockets

June 28, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Chandler Parsons Grizzlies

The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to trade Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets, but Chandler Parsons knows a way Paul’s former teammates can prevent him from joining his new ones.

Lock him in a house and don’t let him leave.

Shortly after news of the Paul trade surfaced, Parsons cracked a great joke on Twitter:

For those of you who didn’t get it, Parsons was referencing the insane situation involving DeAndre Jordan during the 2015 offseason. Just when it appeared like a done deal that Jordan would be signing with the Dallas Mavericks, the Clippers supposedly had an emergency meeting with Jordan and held him hostage until he re-signed with them.

Parsons, who was with the Mavs at the time, seemed particularly offended. He made that quite clear with a comment he made a few months after Jordan backed out of his verbal agreement.


