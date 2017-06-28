Chandler Parsons cracks funny joke about Chris Paul going to Rockets

The Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to trade Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets, but Chandler Parsons knows a way Paul’s former teammates can prevent him from joining his new ones.

Lock him in a house and don’t let him leave.

Shortly after news of the Paul trade surfaced, Parsons cracked a great joke on Twitter:

Is it too late to lock CP in a house — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) June 28, 2017

For those of you who didn’t get it, Parsons was referencing the insane situation involving DeAndre Jordan during the 2015 offseason. Just when it appeared like a done deal that Jordan would be signing with the Dallas Mavericks, the Clippers supposedly had an emergency meeting with Jordan and held him hostage until he re-signed with them.

Parsons, who was with the Mavs at the time, seemed particularly offended. He made that quite clear with a comment he made a few months after Jordan backed out of his verbal agreement.