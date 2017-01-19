Ad Unit
Chandler Parsons backs Russell Westbrook over All-Star Game snub

January 19, 2017
by Larry Brown

Russell Westbrook not being named an All-Star Game starter not only left many observers baffled, but also many players.

The NBA All-Star Game starters were announced on Thursday, and Westbrook, who is a top contender for league MVP, was not a starter. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard was first among Western Conference guards in the player and media vote, but third in the fan vote behind Steph Curry and James Harden. The fan vote is the tiebreaker, which made Curry and Harden the two starters.

Chandler Parsons, a forward for the Memphis Grizzlies, openly questioned the result via Twitter:

As did Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr:

Westbrook will still make the All-Star Game, but that’s a poor job by the fans not to vote him in as a starter. He leads the NBA in scoring, is second in assists, and averaging over 10 rebounds per game. What more could you want from a player?


