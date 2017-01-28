Chandler Parsons in funny Twitter beef with Blazers

Chandler Parsons got into a funny Twitter spat with the Portland Trail Blazers after his opponents trolled him for throwing up an airball during Friday’s game.

Portland beat Parsons’ Grizzlies 112-109 and provided running commentary for the game on Twitter. That included mocking him for his airball, to which he later responded with a blast about Portland ending up in the draft lottery.

@trailblazers good luck in the lottery show this year — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) January 28, 2017

Blazers guard C.J. McCollum responded to that, and Parsons again hit back.

@CJMcCollum stop it. Technically, I hit the lottery. — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) January 28, 2017

Don’t mess with Chandler Parsons on Twitter, because he is watching and he is ready to respond.