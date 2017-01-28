Ad Unit
Chandler Parsons in funny Twitter beef with Blazers

January 28, 2017
by Larry Brown

Chandler Parsons got into a funny Twitter spat with the Portland Trail Blazers after his opponents trolled him for throwing up an airball during Friday’s game.

Portland beat Parsons’ Grizzlies 112-109 and provided running commentary for the game on Twitter. That included mocking him for his airball, to which he later responded with a blast about Portland ending up in the draft lottery.

Blazers guard C.J. McCollum responded to that, and Parsons again hit back.

Don’t mess with Chandler Parsons on Twitter, because he is watching and he is ready to respond.


