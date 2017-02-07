Chandler Parsons wrote letter to basketball after poor shooting night

A poor shooting night left Chandler Parsons searching for answers.

During Monday’s game against the Spurs, Parsons made just one of the ten shots he attempted and finished with three points. Afterward, he pleaded with the basketball in the form of a short letter.

Dear basketball, Please go in the hoop babe. Best,

Chandler — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) February 7, 2017

Parsons has been struggling mightily with his shot this season. He’s making just 34 percent overall and 26 percent from behind the three-point line. His best shooting month was November, in which he converted on 39 percent of his attempts.

The poor shooting has been just part of a frustrating season thus far for Parsons. Due to recovery from knee surgery, his season has been interrupted by DNPs. When Parsons has played, his minutes have been limited to the mid 20s. Parsons is in the first year of a four-year deal with the Grizzlies and the best is surely yet to come. Maybe this letter will be the turning point.