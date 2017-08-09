Charles Barkley: Kyrie Irving’s desire to be the man is ‘stupid’

Charles Barkley is not a fan of Kyrie Irving’s efforts to free himself from LeBron James’s shadow.

Barkley called Irving’s desire to be the man “stupid” in a recent NBA TV interview, knocking the point guard for his trade request.

“You want to be on a good team. You want to play with other great players. This notion where you want to be the man, I just think is so stupid,” Barkley said, via Kyle Boone of CBS Sports. “If I got a chance to play with another great player, I want to do that. The objective is to win.

“When he was on a bad team and he was the man, I guarantee you that wasn’t a lot of fun for him. And now you want to leave the best player in the world. And listen, I hear all of this stuff about how LeBron casts a big shadow. He should cast a big shadow. I’m pretty sure everybody that played with Michael Jordan or Larry Bird or Shaq … it’s a big thing. If you get a chance to play with great players, that’s half the battle.”

It’s fair to say that Irving’s trade request hasn’t been popular among some successful former NBA players. Barkley is one of them.