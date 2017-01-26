Charles Barkley says LeBron James’ comments were ‘inappropriate’

Charles Barkley is not afraid to criticize LeBron James, and he proved that yet again on Thursday.

Speaking on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” prior to Thursday’s Thunder-Mavericks game, Barkley called James’ criticism of the Cavaliers’ front office “whiny” and “inappropriate.”

Here’s what Barkley had to say about it:

Charles Barkley gets visibly angry about LeBron James wanting more players pic.twitter.com/l16WUXvalz — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 27, 2017

After the Cavaliers lost to the Pelicans on Monday night, James called out the team’s front office for not making the roster additions that are needed to keep winning during the regular season. The comments were sparked by Cleveland’s poor showing in January.

Shaq felt otherwise and pointed out to Barkley that “it takes more” to repeat as a champion.

Cleveland lost players from last year’s team and really hasn’t improved enough, while the Golden State Warriors added Kevin Durant. Between the two, the Warriors have improved more.

The issues about the Cavs’ roster apparently has led to James’ relationship with team owner Dan Gilbert being strained.

Just remember that Barkley criticized James for leaving Cleveland to go to Miami in the first place, and even heard from Nike about it. It’s no surprise that he’s critical of James again for wanting better teammates.