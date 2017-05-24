Charles Barkley, Shaq got personal again

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal often throw jabs at one another on TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” and they got personal with it once again on Tuesday night.

After the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Shaq became irritated that Chuck interrupted him when he was talking. He went straight for the jugular, and Barkley responded exactly how you’d expect him to.

“You have no idea what we’re talking about because you’ve only been to the Finals once,” O’Neal said.

“If I had been riding on Kobe’s coat tails, Dwyane Wade’s and Alonzo Morning, too — I forgot about him,” Barkley fired back. “Derek Fisher…”

“People question why you’re in the Hall of Fame anyway,” Shaq said with a laugh. “Bum.”

That may have seemed harsh, but that’s just how Shaq and Chuck operate. It’s one of the main reasons “Inside the NBA” is one of the best things in sports. And, hey, none of that was even close to as aggressive as the time Barkley cracked a joke about O’Neal having so many kids. Never change, guys.