Charles Barkley says he’s spending next six weeks on ‘fat farm’

Charles Barkley will miss the rest of the NBA Finals, the NBA Awards, and the start of the offseason. Why? He’s off to “fat camp.”

Barkley made the announcement on NBA TV’s postgame show Friday night, saying he needs to get in shape and is taking the opportunity to do so in the offseason.

Charles Barkley taking the next 6 weeks to get his "fa… NBA TV NBA Finals Po…

Barkley added that he was going to San Antonio for it, though given his long history of taking shots at the city’s women, that part may have been a joke.

Barkley has often been prodded for his figure. If he thinks he needs to make some life changes, good for him for going to do it.