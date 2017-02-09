Charles Oakley apologizes for incident leading to arrest

Charles Oakley on Thursday expressed remorse for his actions that led to his arrest the night before.

What began as an evening at Madison Square Garden watching the Knicks play the Clippers turned into a disturbing scene during the first quarter. The former Knicks player was ejected from the arena after acting in an uncontrollable manner and having a confrontation with security. You can see some of the reported reasons for Oakley’s anger here and videos of what took place here.

On Thursday, Oakley was a guest on ESPN Radio in New York. While on the air, he took the opportunity to apologize to fans and let them know he does not want to be a “troublemaker.”

Oakley on ESPN-NY Radio said, "I want to say I’m sorry to all the fans of the Garden. I never want to be a troublemaker in life." — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) February 9, 2017

Oakley also said he would like an opportunity to work things out with James Dolan, whom Oakley reportedly yelled at prior to being taken away by security.

Oakley says he still would like to sit down and work things out with James Dolan. — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) February 9, 2017

After what transpired Wednesday evening, it would be tough to blame Dolan for not wanting to speak with Oakley. It was an ugly scene, to say the least. Oakley was a favorite among fans during his 10 seasons with the Knicks and was even backed by Dwyane Wade. It’s unlikely Oakley has much support within the Knicks organization right now.