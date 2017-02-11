Charles Oakley denies that he is an alcoholic, says he helps those in treatment

Charles Oakley shot back at James Dolan after the New York Knicks owner speculated that alcoholism led to his behavior at Wednesday night’s game.

Oakley said he was not an alcoholic – rather, he’d visited many rehabilitation centers across the country to help treat those who are, including former Nets player Jayson Williams.

“Dolan might think because I go to volunteer at Rebound Institute treatment centers with Jayson that I’m a client,” Oakley told Marc Berman of the New York Post. “I’m just supporting the amazing work Jayson is doing. I’m not an alcoholic but Jayson is.”

Oakley’s manager, Akhtar Farzaie, said the former Knick has visited treatment centers to cook for patients, and has also raised money to help people in need of treatment get it. Oakley was apparently instrumental in getting Williams, a close friend, into treatment after the former Net got a second DWI.

Dolan essentially argued that Oakley’s behavior may have been influenced by alcohol in an interview Friday, another accusation that has gone down very poorly among Knicks fans.