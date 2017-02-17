Charles Oakley joins Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league

Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league continues to add big names, with the latest being Charles Oakley.

Big 3 announced on Friday that Oakley will be a player/coach on a team with Chauncey Billups and Stephen Jackson.

“I couldn’t be happier to be a part of this league,” said Oakley in an article published on the league’s website. “Everyone seems to realize we are about to make history together as players. What an exciting opportunity to stand shoulder to shoulder with some of the best ever.”

The league launched in January to some hype and has lived up to the billing. So far they have received commitments from Allen Iverson, Chauncey Billups, Gary Payton, Kenyon Martin, Stephen Jackson, Jermaine O’Neal, Rashard Lewis, Jason Williams, Bonzi Wells, Mike Bibby, George Gervin, Ricky Davis, Al Harrington, Rick Barry, Rick Mahorn and Clyde Drexler to be a part of the league. Payton, Gervin, Mahorn, Barry and Drexler will be coaches, while AI will be a player-coach.

The league will begin in late June after the NBA Finals are completed. The schedule will be announced in March.

Oakley is a big coup for the league given all the publicity he’s received since his arrest last week at MSG. His public spat with Knicks owner James Dolan proved how beloved he remains to New York sports fans.

If the league is still looking for more players, we suggest they start with our list of recommendations for whom they should sign.