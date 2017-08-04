Charles Oakley accepts plea deal, banned one year from Madison Square Garden

Charles Oakley accepted a plea deal in court on Friday that cleared him of assault charges stemming from an incident with Madison Square Garden security, but he is once again banned from attending events at the arena for the time being.

According to ESPN’s Ian Begley, Oakley has agreed to a probationary period of six months in addition to a one-year ban from Madison Square Garden.

Charles Oakley accepted a deal in court today that essentially clears him of charges as long as he stays out of trouble for 6 months. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 4, 2017

One condition of Charles Oakley's plea deal (an ACD) is that Charles Oakley can't be in Madison Square Garden for one year. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 4, 2017

Oakley still has not worked out his differences with New York Knicks owner James Dolan, and his attorney hinted that the former Knick will be filing a lawsuit.

Charles Oakley's attorney, Alex Spiro: "He will be pursuing all civil remedies against Mr. (James) Dolan based on this incident." — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 4, 2017

Oakley was ejected from a Knicks game in February when security confronted him for allegedly heckling Dolan. The 53-year-old got into a physical altercation with MSG security guards, and he later accused them of racism.

The incident ended up being a public relations nightmare for the Knicks, as fans took Oakley’s side for voicing some of their own frustrations with the team. It wasn’t long before a report indicated Oakley’s ban had been lifted, but the former fan favorite has made it clear he wants nothing to do with Dolan.