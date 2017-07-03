Report: Chauncey Billups will not take Cavaliers job

The Cleveland Cavaliers were dealt another setback as they try to stabilize their front office.

Chauncey Billups has turned down the position of team president, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Chauncey Billups has withdrawn from consideration for Cleveland's President of Basketball Operations job, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2017

We’re into free agency and the Cavaliers still lack a permanent general manager after David Griffin’s departure, and it’s tough to see where they go from here. Billups was clearly their primary target, and there have been no other names linked to the role. It stands to reason that they’d have a backup plan, but it’s unclear what it is, and with the offseason already in full swing, the timing couldn’t be worse for Dan Gilbert’s team.