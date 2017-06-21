Chauncey Billups reportedly gets second interview for Cavs’ GM job

Chauncey Billups looks like the clear front-runner, as it stands, to run the Cleveland Cavaliers.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin and Brian Windhorst reported Wednesday that Billups received a second interview for the vacant Cleveland general manager position.

Billups, a former NBA Finals MVP, remains the only candidate who has spoken to the Cavaliers about the position. His ties to owner Dan Gilbert go back over a decade to when Billups was a Detroit Piston doing ads for Gilbert’s Rock Financial, and he also maintains a close relationship with coach Tyronn Lue.

Billups, currently an ESPN analyst, was under consideration for Atlanta’s GM job before it went to Travis Schlenk. It’s unclear if anyone else is on the radar for the Cavs, but it looks like Billups is the frontrunner.