Chicago fans put up billboard urging Bulls to fire front office

Many felt the Bulls did not get enough in return for Butler. In the trade, Minnesota picked up Butler — an All-NBA third-teamer this year — and the No. 16 pick in exchange for Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine, and the No. 7 pick. Indeed, it seemed like a heist.

In response, Bulls fans worked together on a GoFundMe page to raise a #FIREGARPAX billboard. “GarPax” refers to the team’s front office duo of general manager Gar Forman and executive vice president John Paxson.

JUST IN: 'Fire GarPax' billboard debuts Wednesday in the West Loophttps://t.co/AUtkNT2Bhi…in-the-west-loop/amp pic.twitter.com/d9CqLzTCTy — Sun-Times Basketball (@suntimes_hoops) July 19, 2017

The billboard is now up on the corner of Lake St. and North Racine Ave. That’s just one mile northeast of the United Center, the team’s home arena. The billboard is expected to be up for one month.

The GoFundMe page had a goal of $2,000. It surpassed that in a day and raised nearly $7,000 in three days.

The idea stemmed from this Reddit thread.