Chinese league star thinks LiAngelo Ball would be welcomed back

At least one player familiar with the basketball scene in China thinks that LiAngelo Ball would be welcome back in the country.

Ex-Louisville star Russ Smith, who played in the NBA for two seasons before finding a successful career in the Chinese Basketball Association, spoke on the Ball family in an interview this week with Bryan Kalbrosky of HoopsHype.

“I can only respect how they are going to figure their lives out. The kids live a tremendous life,” Smith said. “[It’s] a life a lot of the population would wish to trade for. Shout out to Big Baller Brand and big ups to LaVar Ball.

Smith also spoke on LiAngelo, who was arrested for shoplifting in China last month with two UCLA teammates before the charges were later dropped.

“China is a very forgiving place,” Smith said. “I feel like if he were to come here and do some positive things as far as camps or a clinic or something, it will all be forgotten as far as China goes.”

LiAngelo has since withdrawn from UCLA and is hoping to play professionally overseas along with younger brother LaMelo. As such, it’s good to hear that China might still be an option for him, even if he may never quite live down the shoplifting incident in the eyes of many.