Chris Bosh thinks LeBron James and Kyrie Irving should ‘work it out’

One of LeBron James’ prominent former teammates is giving his two cents on James’ drama with a prominent current teammate.

In a quick chat with TMZ this week, ex-Miami Heat big man Chris Bosh was asked about the James-Kyrie Irving beef and replied that the two should “work it out.” Bosh was then asked if he respects Irving’s decision to carve his own path, to which he said, “Absolutely. That’s what we all want, right?”

Bosh was teammates with James on the Heat for four seasons from 2010 to 2014, making four consecutive NBA Finals and winning two championships. As such, he has a good idea of where Irving is coming from, having made three straight Finals and winning one title in three seasons playing alongside James.

It’s clear the James-Irving relationship is not pretty right now. But Bosh, who knows something about mending fences, seems to think it’s still salvageable.