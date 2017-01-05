Chris Bosh says he is getting ‘taste of retirement,’ unsure of future

Is Chris Bosh as committed to an NBA return as he once was?

Speaking at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas, Bosh said that he has been taking time to himself, following his passions, and figuring out where he wants to go next as he sits out, not yet cleared to return to the NBA due to blood clot issues.

“For me, I kind of just follow my passions and follow what I love to do and use my free time to kind of answer those questions and go through my bad moods and maybe a little light case of depression,” Bosh said Thursday, via Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. “Really, to search for what I’m looking for. And I’ve come to some interesting conclusions. It’s all about following my heart and what made me happy.”

Bosh admitted that he has a ways to go before he figures things out, and was rather vague about what the future holds for him.

“I’m still learning more about myself and my situation, and really off the court how to function there because I’m kind of getting the taste of retirement now,” Bosh said. “Just trying to navigate those waters because it gets a little complicated sometimes. … Hoping one day that the stars align and I figure some things out and things kind of just go my way and I’ll be able to do what I want to do. I don’t know what that is yet.”

Bosh has been pretty steadfast about wanting to return, but perhaps he’s finding the time off more agreeable than he expected.