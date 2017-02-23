Chris Bosh joining TNT as analyst

Chris Bosh will be visible to NBA fans over the next month, but it won’t be for playing in games.

TNT announced on Thursday that Bosh will serve as an analyst for them:

According to the Sun-Sentinel, Bosh will serve as an analyst as part of TNT’s “Players Only” group on the next five Monday nights.

Chris Bosh, on NBA TV, on becoming a broadcaster on TNT, "It's going to be a little different, being on the other side for a little bit." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 23, 2017

He will join Isiah Thomas, Chris Webber and Baron Davis on that team.

Bosh has not played this season after failing his preseason physical with the Miami Heat. He and the team were in a heated dispute over his ability to play despite his blood clots. The Heat are hoping to have his contract removed as a salary cap hit against them because of his medical condition. If Bosh plays in 25 games in any remaining season during the term of his deal with Miami, the Heat would have to pay him his full contract amount. Thanks to the TNT deal, the Heat are in the clear for one year and will hope Bosh does not play 25 games in either of his two remaining seasons. Bosh is owed around $52 million for the next two seasons.