Report: Chris Paul also plans to meet with Rockets, Nuggets in free agency

Chris Paul is keeping his options open as he mulls his NBA future.

According to a report by Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday citing an unnamed executive, the nine-time All-Star guard plans to take free agent meetings with the Houston Rockets and the Denver Nuggets in addition to the San Antonio Spurs and his incumbent Los Angeles Clippers.

It may be worth noting that Paul was teammates with Rockets forward Trevor Ariza on the New Orleans Hornets. Nuggets president Tim Connelly was also a member of the New Orleans front office during Paul’s time there, while Nuggets head coach Mike Malone coached him as a Hornets assistant as well.

The Clippers will have a big financial advantage in retaining the 32-year-old, as they can offer him up to $205 million over five years. But the possibility of him leaving Los Angeles is beginning to look more and more plausible, and now two other potential suitors have emerged.