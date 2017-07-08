Chris Paul has great reaction to James Harden’s contract extension

James Harden agreed to a massive contract extension on Saturday and his new back court mate had a great reaction upon hearing the news.

To say Harden’s extension is lucrative would be a bit of an understatement. It’s the largest in NBA history. Like many in the basketball world, Chris Paul took to social media to react. Here’s what he had to say.

CONGRATS!!!! To hell with the ball, lemme hold some pic.twitter.com/i4M1iVzCID — Chris Paul (@CP3) July 8, 2017

When it was announced Paul was heading to Houston from Los Angeles, the prevailing thought was how two players who like to have the basketball in their hands would co-exist, which makes his joke about holding the ball pretty funny.

Fortunately for Paul, he won’t have to wait long to cash in himself. Since Paul was traded from the Clippers to the Rockets, he will be eligible to receive an extension worth around $205 million next summer. If that does happen, Houston will not only have one of the best back courts in the league, but one of the most expensive as well.