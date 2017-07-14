Chris Paul quoted Ricky Bobby in introductory Rockets press conference

The Chris Paul era in Houston is already off to a phenomenal start.

At his introductory Rockets press conference on Friday, Paul took the liberty of quoting Ricky Bobby, Will Ferrell’s character from the cult comedy film Talladega Nights, in response to a question about the team’s title hopes.

Chris Paul's already a winner in Houston. He quoted Ricky Bobby when asked about winning a championship. "If you're not first, you're last." — Brian T. Smith (@ChronBrianSmith) July 14, 2017

Naturally, the Rockets’ Twitter account took the remark and ran with it.

"I think Ricky Bobby said it best… If you are not first, you are last." We have one goal here and that is to win. – @CP3 pic.twitter.com/cLiwGAR0i2 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) July 14, 2017

Paul, who actually has an underrated quotability about him, will be forming quite the dynamic duo with fellow All-NBA guard James Harden next season, and hopefully they go together a lot better than cocaine and waffles.