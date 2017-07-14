Ad Unit
Chris Paul quoted Ricky Bobby in introductory Rockets press conference

July 14, 2017
by Darryn Albert

The Chris Paul era in Houston is already off to a phenomenal start.

At his introductory Rockets press conference on Friday, Paul took the liberty of quoting Ricky Bobby, Will Ferrell’s character from the cult comedy film Talladega Nights, in response to a question about the team’s title hopes.

Naturally, the Rockets’ Twitter account took the remark and ran with it.

Paul, who actually has an underrated quotability about him, will be forming quite the dynamic duo with fellow All-NBA guard James Harden next season, and hopefully they go together a lot better than cocaine and waffles.


