Chris Paul on Rudy Gobert: ‘He talks a lot’

The Utah Jazz and the LA Clippers could potentially be looking at a meeting in the first round of the playoffs, and the intrigue is already building.

After the Clippers lost to the Jazz in Utah by the final of 114-108 on Monday, Clippers point guard Chris Paul offered some choice words about Jazz center Rudy Gobert, per Bill Oram of the Orange County Register.

Bad blood brewing between Clippers and Jazz already. CP3 on Gobert: "He talks a lot. He can play, but he just talks a lot.” — Bill Oram (@billoram) March 14, 2017

While Paul mostly had his way on Monday, finishing with a season-high 33 points to go along with six rebounds and seven assists, he was involved in a mini-altercation with Gobert in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter.

Given Paul’s own reputation, this is probably a prime example of the pot calling the kettle black (even if Gobert has done enough to justify Paul’s claim). But with the Jazz currently fourth in the Western Conference and the Clippers right behind them at fifth, I say let’s keep cooking the beef.

Video via NBA Reddit