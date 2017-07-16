CJ McCollum posts image of Carmelo Anthony in Blazers uniform to Instagram

CJ McCollum is doing his best to use the power of suggestion to his advantage.

In a post to his Instagram account on Sunday, McCollum shared an image of Carmelo Anthony in a Portland Trail Blazers uniform, tagging Anthony in it.

A post shared by CJMcCollum (@3jmccollum) on Jul 16, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

Anthony had only very recently been mentioned in connection with Portland, and a trade to the Houston Rockets still seems like the most likely scenario. But McCollum has attempted to shoot his shot with many an All-Star forward in the last few months, and he’s not about to stop trying now.