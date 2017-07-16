Ad Unit
CJ McCollum posts image of Carmelo Anthony in Blazers uniform to Instagram

July 16, 2017
by Darryn Albert

CJ McCollum

CJ McCollum is doing his best to use the power of suggestion to his advantage.

In a post to his Instagram account on Sunday, McCollum shared an image of Carmelo Anthony in a Portland Trail Blazers uniform, tagging Anthony in it.



Anthony had only very recently been mentioned in connection with Portland, and a trade to the Houston Rockets still seems like the most likely scenario. But McCollum has attempted to shoot his shot with many an All-Star forward in the last few months, and he’s not about to stop trying now.


