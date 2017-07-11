Ad Unit
Tuesday, July 11, 2017

CJ McCollum laughs at Dion Waiters’ personal shooting guard rankings

July 11, 2017
by Grey Papke

CJ McCollum

Dion Waiters is supremely confident in his own abilities — even when everyone else is laughing at him.

The Miami Heat shooting guard ranked the top five players at his position on a recent appearance on FS1’s “The Herd,” and he put himself in at No. 4 — ahead of everyone but James Harden, Klay Thompson, and Dwyane Wade.

That caught the attention of Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard C.J. McCollum, who was statistically superior to Waiters in pretty much every meaningful stat column except for assists last season.

Waiters may have just received a nice new contract, but we’re with McCollum on this one. Confidence isn’t a bad thing, though. Maybe Waiters will take another step forward next season.

H/T theScore


