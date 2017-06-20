Ad Unit
Tuesday, June 20, 2017

CJ McCollum has great response to Twitter user who says he should join Warriors

June 20, 2017
by Darryn Albert

CJ McCollum

CJ McCollum won’t be taking the #HardestRoad any time soon.

The Portland Trail Blazers guard tweeted his thoughts Tuesday on the chaotic NBA offseason so far and received a response from a user who suggested that he join the Golden State Warriors.

McCollum’s response was swift and epic.

McCollum’s Blazers were just eliminated by the Warriors in the first round of this year’s playoffs, and his backcourt partner has also been vocal about his aversion to superteams. So despite how such a move has been normalized in this Durant-centric league, McCollum definitely isn’t going to be that guy.


