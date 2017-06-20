CJ McCollum has great response to Twitter user who says he should join Warriors

CJ McCollum won’t be taking the #HardestRoad any time soon.

The Portland Trail Blazers guard tweeted his thoughts Tuesday on the chaotic NBA offseason so far and received a response from a user who suggested that he join the Golden State Warriors.

Let the madness begin. Draft week is always the most interesting time of the year. *birdman handrub* — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) June 20, 2017

Come to the warriors champ https://t.co/GSRi0pOCre — WE DID IT (@hermansingh44) June 20, 2017

McCollum’s response was swift and epic.

McCollum’s Blazers were just eliminated by the Warriors in the first round of this year’s playoffs, and his backcourt partner has also been vocal about his aversion to superteams. So despite how such a move has been normalized in this Durant-centric league, McCollum definitely isn’t going to be that guy.