Cleveland local news ad takes swipe at Kyrie Irving

It’s safe to say that Kyrie Irving isn’t exactly the most popular person in the Northeast Ohio area right now.

A local ad for FOX 8 News in Cleveland is going viral for taking a shot at Irving in the wake of the news that he has requested a trade from the Cavs.

Yo have y'all seen the latest Fox 8 commercial pic.twitter.com/HlCI9Hao9u — Mickey™ (@AstroMickeyT) July 28, 2017

“You’re either with us or against us. You have to be tough to thrive here,” the commercial says before cutting to an image of the All-Star guard at the Cavs’ championship parade last year. “And if you don’t want to be part of our story, that’s fine. This city belongs to The King … Oh yeah, enjoy the ring.”

It has now been over a week since Irving’s trade request went public, but the bad blood still remains, especially when you consider how he has reportedly been handling the whole situation. However, it’s not like this is new behavior from the local news media in Cleveland either, so make of it what you will.

H/T NBA Reddit