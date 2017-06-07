Cleveland police on Twitter won’t refer to Warriors by name

Even the police in Cleveland are getting in on the Cavaliers-Warriors rivalry.

Prior to Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, the Cleveland police department’s Twitter account sent the following tweet in which they referred to Golden State as “what’s their face.”

No backpacks permitted in Q Arena or at FanFest for tonight's @cavs vs. what's their face's game. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) June 7, 2017

The Cavs could use support anywhere they can get it as they trail the Warriors 0-2 in the series. They have a lot of work to do to turn things around.