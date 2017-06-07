Ad Unit
Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Cleveland police on Twitter won’t refer to Warriors by name

June 7, 2017
by Larry Brown

Steph Curry

Even the police in Cleveland are getting in on the Cavaliers-Warriors rivalry.

Prior to Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, the Cleveland police department’s Twitter account sent the following tweet in which they referred to Golden State as “what’s their face.”

The Cavs could use support anywhere they can get it as they trail the Warriors 0-2 in the series. They have a lot of work to do to turn things around.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus