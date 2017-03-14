Clifford Robinson reveals he suffered brain hemorrhage

Former Portland Trail Blazer Clifford Robinson revealed on Tuesday that he was hospitalized last week after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

Robinson, who has been receiving treatment at the Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland since last Wednesday, said in a statement that the hemorrhage was “minor” and his condition is improving.

“I want Trail Blazers fans and friends to know I’m doing well and in the process of getting better,” Robinson wrote, according to KATU News. “My family and I appreciate the prayers and well-wishes for my recovery. I had an unfortunate incident with a minor brain hemorrhage which means I’ll be in rehabilitation for a while. But I’m excited about trying to get past this speed bump. I’m improving every day.”

Robinson, 50, was a popular member of the Blazers from 1989-1997, for whom he averaged over 20 points per game in three seasons. He played four seasons for Phoenix, two for Detroit, two with the Warriors and closed out his career with the Nets. He averaged 14.2 points per game during his career.

The 6-foot-10 big man was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year for the ’92-’93 season and was an All-Star in 1994. The marijuana advocate runs a marijuana business called “Uncle Spliffy.”