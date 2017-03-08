Clifford Robinson in hospital

Former Portland Trail Blazer Clifford Robinson is in a hospital in Portland being treated for an undisclosed medical issue.

Robinson’s family sent out a statement about the hospitalization, but did not share many details:

“Former Portland Trail Blazer Clifford Robinson is being treated at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He is grateful for the support of family and friends. We ask for privacy during this time,” the statement said.

Robinson was a popular member of the Blazers from 1989-1997, for whom he averaged over 20 points per game in three seasons. He played four seasons for Phoenix, two for Detroit, two with the Warriors and closed out his career with the Nets. He averaged 14.2 points per game during his career.

The 6-foot-10 big man was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year for the ’92-’93 season and was an All-Star in 1994. The marijuana advocate runs a marijuana business called “Uncle Spliffy.”