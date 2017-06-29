Clint Capela has perfect tweet in reaction to Chris Paul trade

Clint Capela stands to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of Chris Paul’s arrival in Houston, and he definitely knows it.

The Rockets big man tweeted at his newest teammate on Thursday with this priceless Photoshop of himself.

It’s easy to see where Capela is coming from — the Clippers didn’t earn the nickname “Lob City” until Paul came aboard in 2011, and the eight-time All-NBA guard did wonders for the career of another vertically-gifted center in DeAndre Jordan from his very arrival. Alley-oops notwithstanding though, let’s hope that Capela gets along with Paul a little better than Jordan did.