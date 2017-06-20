Report: Clippers could include JJ Redick in sign-and-trade for Carmelo Anthony

The LA Clippers may be trying to kick off the Jerry West era with a bang.

Sam Amick of USA TODAY Sports reports on Monday that “a scenario remains possible” where the Clippers sign-and-trade J.J. Redick to the New York Knicks along with another player in exchange for Carmelo Anthony.

The 32-year-old Redick is an unrestricted free agent this summer. He had previously been mentioned as a trade candidate when the Clippers were linked to Anthony during the regular season.

The order of operations probably matters here, however — the Clippers also have to address the respective free agencies of Blake Griffin and Chris Paul (Anthony’s close friend) before they can even consider such a sign-and-trade. But if the pieces fall into place for the Clippers on those fronts, facilitating a deal for Anthony could be exactly the type of power move they need to stay relevant in an increasingly top-heavy NBA.