Clippers reportedly enter Paul George sweepstakes

The Los Angeles Clippers are the latest team to reportedly register an interest in Paul George.

According to Sean Deveney of the Sporting News, the Clippers have made known their interest in George, possibly as part of a sign-and-trade deal.

That could be appealing to the Indiana Pacers, who would look at Blake Griffin or Chris Paul in such a move. Those are two players they would likely not be able to get in on otherwise, but a potential George trade could change that.

Of course, that’s where things get complicated. Would a player like Paul or Griffin want to be the centerpiece of a Pacer team that is rebuilding in a post-George world? Perhaps more importantly, would the Clippers do that for a possible one-year rental — particularly for a player who has his heart set on playing for their cross-town rivals when he hits free agency?