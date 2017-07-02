Clippers reportedly make good impression on Danilo Gallinari

The Los Angeles Clippers will not go easy into the night.

After learning Chris Paul would not be returning to the team, they traded him to Houston for some useful assets. Then they re-upped Blake Griffin on a five-year deal, and they’re now pursuing another top free agent.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Clippers had a meeting with Danilo Gallinari, whom they reportedly have coveted. Woj says the team made a strong impression on the former Nuggets small forward.

Gallinari, 28, has been plagued by injuries and has only topped 55 games twice since 2010. That includes missing an entire season to recover from knee surgery.

Gallinari’s a risky signing due to his injury history, but his scoring ability and shooting prowess should help the Clippers replace much of J.J. Redick’s production if they’re able to land him. Gallinari averaged 18.2 points on 44.7 percent shooting last season. He shot 38.9 percent on threes and 90.2 percent from the free throw line.