Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Clippers, Grizzlies reportedly interested in Omri Casspi

March 14, 2017
by Darryn Albert

A pair of Western Conference teams have just the guy in mind to help fortify their respective benches for a playoff run.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reports on Tuesday that Omri Casspi has been cleared for basketball activities after injuring his shooting thumb and is drawing interest from the LA Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies among others.

The 28-year-old Casspi, who is averaging 6.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game on 46.0 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from deep this season, apparently recovered slightly ahead of schedule. With the Clippers relying on the likes of Wesley Johnson, Brandon Bass, and, in smaller lineups, Jamal Crawford for their backup forward minutes and the Grizzlies giving theirs to Zach Randolph and a 40-year-old Vince Carter, a true stretch four like Casspi would be a valuable get for either team.


