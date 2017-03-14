Clippers, Grizzlies reportedly interested in Omri Casspi

A pair of Western Conference teams have just the guy in mind to help fortify their respective benches for a playoff run.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reports on Tuesday that Omri Casspi has been cleared for basketball activities after injuring his shooting thumb and is drawing interest from the LA Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies among others.

Veteran swingman Omri Casspi has been cleared to resume basketball activities after his recent thumb injury, league sources say, — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 14, 2017

Sources say Casspi is now evaluating his options and has drawn interest from multiple playoff teams, including the Grizzlies and Clippers. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 14, 2017

The 28-year-old Casspi, who is averaging 6.0 points and 4.1 rebounds per game on 46.0 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from deep this season, apparently recovered slightly ahead of schedule. With the Clippers relying on the likes of Wesley Johnson, Brandon Bass, and, in smaller lineups, Jamal Crawford for their backup forward minutes and the Grizzlies giving theirs to Zach Randolph and a 40-year-old Vince Carter, a true stretch four like Casspi would be a valuable get for either team.