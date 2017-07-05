Clippers approached Grizzlies about trade for Tony Allen

The Los Angeles Clippers appear to be exploring all avenues in their quest to improve this offseason. That includes engaging the Memphis Grizzlies about a potential trade for Tony Allen, according to a report.

TNT’s David Aldridge reports that the Clippers have talked with the Grizzlies about a potential sign-and-trade for Allen:

Clips, looking to bolster wing after Redick departure/Crawford trade, have engaged Grizzlies in potential s/t for Tony Allen, per source. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 5, 2017

Allen, much like Zach Randolph, is a free agent. Z-Bo already left Memphis and agreed to a deal with the Sacramento Kings for $24 million. Allen made it clear after the season ended that he wanted to return to the Grizzlies.

The 35-year-old has been with Memphis the past seven seasons after beginning his career in Boston under Doc Rivers. The likelihood of a sign-and-trade with the Clippers is unknown, but we do know the Clippers need some help after losing Chris Paul, J.J. Redick and Jamal Crawford.