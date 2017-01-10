Clippers officially hire Kevin Garnett as consultant

Doc Rivers has brought another one of his old flock to Los Angeles.

According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday, 15-time NBA All-Star big man Kevin Garnett has officially been hired as a consultant by the Clippers and will work with the team’s big men.

Future NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett is officially a consultant with the Clippers. He will work out with the Clippers’ big men. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) January 10, 2017

Andrew Han of ESPN adds that Garnett will occasionally help out during practices but will not be on the bench for games or travel with the team.

Garnett, who has been something of an independent contractor since retiring in September and has worked with other teams in less official consulting roles, played under Rivers for six seasons as a Boston Celtic, winning the NBA championship in 2008. He was also teammates there with current Clippers Paul Pierce and Brandon Bass plus Clippers assistant coach Sam Cassell, who he played with on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the mid-2000s as well.

Two key weaknesses of this current Clippers core are post offense and defensive communication. Player development has not been one of their strong suits in the Rivers era either. As such, Garnett could do a lot of good working not only with DeAndre Jordan and (once healthy again) Blake Griffin but also with rookie big men Brice Johnson and Diamond Stone.