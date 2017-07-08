Report: Clippers had interest in acquiring Avery Bradley before trade to Detroit

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but Doc Rivers apparently tried to acquire another one of his former players from the Boston Celtics.

Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports Saturday that the Clippers were “very interested” in trading for Avery Bradley before he was dealt to Detroit.

The #Clippers were very interested suitors in Avery Bradley before he was traded to #Pistons. Doc Rivers has along admired Bradley. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) July 8, 2017

Bradley, who played for Rivers in Boston during his first three NBA seasons, would have joined the lengthy list of ex-Celtics players to reunite with Rivers on the Clippers (Paul Pierce, Glen Davis, Jeff Green, and Brandon Bass, to name a few). But beyond the meme material, the interest made sense given Bradley’s excellent two-way play and the departure of Clippers starting guards Chris Paul and JJ Redick this offseason. Alas though, the Pistons ultimately secured Bradley’s services, leaving the Clippers to go in a different direction with their backcourt.