Report: Clippers have interviewed Shareef Abdur-Rahim for front office position

The front office restructuring of the Los Angeles Clippers continues.

Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported Friday that the Clippers interviewed former NBA star Shareef Abdur-Rahim for a front office position last week, having two new vacancies created by the recent departures of assistant general managers Gerald Madkins and Gary Sacks.

Abdur-Rahim, 40, was one of the forgotten greats of the late 1990s and early 2000s, playing in the NBA for 12 years and making an All-Star team in 2001. He then went became assistant general manager of the Sacramento Kings in 2010 before being hired as general manager of the Reno Bighorns, the Kings’ developmental league affiliate, in 2013. Abdur-Rahim currently serves as the NBA’s associate vice president of basketball operations.

This news comes on the heels of a major change in the Clippers’ executive power structure, and adding a respected, experienced figure like Abdur-Rahim would make for another positive development in Los Angeles.